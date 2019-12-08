Sun: Teva down as TASE rises

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.64%, to 1,68847 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.92%, to 1,613.26 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.13%, to 384.24 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06%, to 369.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 595.1 million in equities and NIS 1.92 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.115% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.463/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.078% lower, at NIS 3.8241/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.39%, Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.94% and Shapir Engineering (TASE: SPEN) rose 1.41%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.15%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.07% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.24% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.63% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.07%.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 11.06% on the day's biggest trading turnover following a successful bond offering and Delek Automotive Systems Ltd. (TASE: DLEA) rose 14.26% on the news that controlling shareholder Gil Agmon is buying an additional 7.5% stake in the company from Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) at a 20% premium.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 8, 2019

