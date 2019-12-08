search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Teva down as TASE rises

8 Dec, 2019 17:37
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

NICE Systems and the big banks led the market higher today but Teva lost ground.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.64%, to 1,68847 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.92%, to 1,613.26 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.13%, to 384.24 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06%, to 369.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 595.1 million in equities and NIS 1.92 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.115% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.463/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.078% lower, at NIS 3.8241/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.39%, Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.94% and Shapir Engineering (TASE: SPEN) rose 1.41%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.15%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.07% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.24% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.63% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.07%.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 11.06% on the day's biggest trading turnover following a successful bond offering and Delek Automotive Systems Ltd. (TASE: DLEA) rose 14.26% on the news that controlling shareholder Gil Agmon is buying an additional 7.5% stake in the company from Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) at a 20% premium.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 8, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018