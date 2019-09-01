Sun: Teva down on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.11% to 1,560.26 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.01% to 1,480.29 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.11% to 370.27 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 366.33 points. Trading turnover was NIS 472.7 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.398% on Friday at NIS 3.535/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.072% at 3.903/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.78% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.19% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.42%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.60% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.41%.

Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 5.73% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Gazit Globe Ltd. (TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 4.10% after selling a 6% stake in its Atrium unit to The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5). Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.18% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 2.22%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 1, 2019

