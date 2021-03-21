Sun: Teva down on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.07%, to 1,586.21 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.03%, to 1,649.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.47%, to 601.36 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 372.46 points. Turnover totaled NIS 544.4 million in equities and NIS 1.08 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.243% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.289/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.393% lower, at NIS 3.924/€.

On the market, Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) rose 3.16% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 2.98%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.52% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.30%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.70% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.35%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.99% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.57%. Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 0.97% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.44%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 4.72% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 21, 2021

