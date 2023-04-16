Sun: Teva drags TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.16%, to 1,737.30 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.18%, to 1,729.63 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.52% to 340.96 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.30% to 364.09 points. Turnover totaled NIS 626.7 million in equities and NIS 1.29 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.164% on Friday, at NIS 3.661/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.514% higher at NIS 4.049/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 10.01 for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.83% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) also fell 0.83%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.81% on the day's biggest trading turnover for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.11%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.24%, and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.08%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM rose 2.79% and NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 1.34%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 16, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.