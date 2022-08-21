search
Sun: Teva gains but TASE falls

21 Aug, 2022 18:04
Delek and Teva led the gains today but the banks and Elbit Systems dragged the market down.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.49%, to 2,044.71 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.57%, to 2,093.94 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.03% to 431.33 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.35% to 376.77 points. Turnover totaled NIS 746.6 million in equities and NIS 720.5 million in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.401% on Friday, at NIS 3.256/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.430% at NIS 3.285/€.

On the market, Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHE) fell 3.02% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.71%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.84% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.99%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.80%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.45%,Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.43, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.57%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) led the market today, rising 3.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.73%, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.69% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.04%.

