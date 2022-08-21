Sun: Teva gains but TASE falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.49%, to 2,044.71 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.57%, to 2,093.94 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.03% to 431.33 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.35% to 376.77 points. Turnover totaled NIS 746.6 million in equities and NIS 720.5 million in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.401% on Friday, at NIS 3.256/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.430% at NIS 3.285/€.

On the market, Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHE) fell 3.02% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.71%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.84% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.99%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.80%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.45%,Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.43, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.57%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) led the market today, rising 3.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.73%, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.69% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.04%.

