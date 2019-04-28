Sun: Teva helps sustain TASE rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.77% to 1,627.17 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.68% to 1,494.75 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.20% to 390.10 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 358.68 points. Trading turnover was NIS 707.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.387% on Thursday before the final Passover holiday at NIS 3.628$ from Wednesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.158% at 4.047/€.

On the market, Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 3.60% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and parent company Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.92%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.16% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.84%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 3.47%, and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.94%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.60% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.05% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.12%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.59% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.74%, and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.46%.

