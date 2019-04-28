search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Teva helps sustain TASE rally

28 Apr, 2019 18:23
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and Delek led the rises today but Israel Chemicals and Israel Corp lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.77% to 1,627.17 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.68% to 1,494.75 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.20% to 390.10 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 358.68 points. Trading turnover was NIS 707.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.387% on Thursday before the final Passover holiday at NIS 3.628$ from Wednesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.158% at 4.047/€.

On the market, Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 3.60% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and parent company Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.92%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.16% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.84%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 3.47%, and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.94%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.60% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.05% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.12%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.59% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.74%, and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.46%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 28, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018