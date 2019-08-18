Sun: Teva higher as TASE edges up

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.08% to 1,554.40 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.36% to 1,462.91 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.53% to 357.73 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.12% to 365.54 points. Trading turnover was NIS 621.6 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.625% on Friday at NIS 3.541/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.043% at 3.925/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 4.57% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.75% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 4.36%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.23% on the day's biggest rtrading turnover, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.24% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.20%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.84% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 2.42% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.35%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.75% and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.94%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 18, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019