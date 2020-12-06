Sun: Teva jumps, leads strong TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.09%, to 1,477.26 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.87%, to 1,522.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.54%, to 517.54 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12%, to 363.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 952.3 million in equities and NIS 1.33 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.275% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.266/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.098% higher, at NIS 3.975/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 5.33%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 5.58% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.52%. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 5.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.21%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.79% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.74%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.07%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.39%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.13% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.40%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 7.57% on the day's biggest trading turenover.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.54% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 3.50% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 6, 2020

