Sun: Teva jumps, leads strong TASE gains

6 Dec, 2020 17:44
Teva, Energean, Delek and the big banks led the market higher today but Ormat and LivePerson lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.09%, to 1,477.26 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.87%, to 1,522.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.54%, to 517.54 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12%, to 363.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 952.3 million in equities and NIS 1.33 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.275% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.266/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.098% higher, at NIS 3.975/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 5.33%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 5.58% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.52%. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 5.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.21%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.79% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.74%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.07%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.39%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.13% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.40%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 7.57% on the day's biggest trading turenover.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.54% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 3.50% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 6, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

