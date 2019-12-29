Sun: Teva leads TASE down

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.28%, to 1,680.72 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.27% to 1,609.90 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.39%, to 386.98 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.05 to 368.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 547.7 million in equities and NIS 1.21 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.115% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.468/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.262% at NIS 3.862/€. On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.19%, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.66% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Perrigo Company (Nasdaq:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.10%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.14% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.54%.

Fattal Holdings 1998 Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 1.68% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 2.35%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.42% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.20%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.38%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 0.38% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.17%.

