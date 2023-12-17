Sun: Teva leads TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.25%, to 1,818.13 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.13% to 1,843.83 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.04% to 356.77 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.22% to 378.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 744.7 million in equities and NIS 1.75 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.733% on Friday, at NIS 3.658/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.407% lower at NIS 4.010/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.89%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.91% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.51%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.80% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.90%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.74% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.84%. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 3.19% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, development and construction company Duniec Bros. (TASE: DUNI) rose 4.84% on the day's biggest trading turnover after signing a deal for a major Tel Aviv urban renewal project.

