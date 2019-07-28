Sun: Teva leads TASE higher

Teva and Bank Leumi led the gains today on the Tel Aviv 35 Index while Perrigo led the declines.
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.75% to 1,621.52 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.75% to 1,509.73 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.21% to 374.54 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 365.66 points. Trading turnover was NIS 555 million.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.085% on Friday at NIS 3.526/$, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.003% at 3.926/€.
On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.24% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.10% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.06%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.35% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.48%.
Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.44% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 0.57% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 0.55%.
Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 28, 2019
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019
Comments