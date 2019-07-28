Sun: Teva leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.75% to 1,621.52 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.75% to 1,509.73 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.21% to 374.54 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 365.66 points. Trading turnover was NIS 555 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.085% on Friday at NIS 3.526/$, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.003% at 3.926/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.24% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.10% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.06%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.35% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.48%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.44% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 0.57% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 0.55%.

