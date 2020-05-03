Sun: Teva leads TASE tumble as virus still spooks markets

Shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today, reacting to Friday's losses on Wall Street. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.09%, to 1,396.00 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.11%, to 1,377.45 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.90%, to 394.93 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.47%, to 353.06 points. Turnover totaled NIS 960.8 million in equities and NIS 3.13 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.257% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.491/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.636% higher, at NIS 3.831/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 6.59% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 5% after reporting its 2019 financial results with a 'going concern' attached.

Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 6.22% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 5.87%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.53%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.23% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 4.83%. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 4.58%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.58% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.40%.

Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.57% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 1.23%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.20% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.26%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 3, 2020

