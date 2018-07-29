search
Sun: Teva leads market down

29 Jul, 2018 18:06
Teva, Partner and Tower led the losses today while Perrigo bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.29% to 1,573.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.35% to 1,402.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.61% to 374.50 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 345.83 points. Trading turnover was NIS 417.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.797% at NIS 3.667/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.101% at 4.264/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.62% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 6.04% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.99%, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.64% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.12%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.05% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.01% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 29, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

