Sun: Teva leads steep TASE falls

1 May, 2022 17:32
Teva slumped and the banks fell sharply today but Strauss Group bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.65%, to 2,021.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.66%, to 2,115.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.25% to 462.16 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.19% to 380.70 points. Turnover totaled NIS 906.7 million in equities and NIS 1.15 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.556% on Thursday before the final day of the Passover holiday, at NIS 3.217/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.366% higher at NIS 3.513/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.o4% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.02% on the day's biggest trading turnover.Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.70%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.76%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.25%.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 5.04% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.15% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.92%. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.68%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.19, and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 0.73%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 1.24%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 1, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

