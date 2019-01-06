Sun: Teva leads strong market gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.31% to 1,484.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.03% to 1,346.94 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.21% to 342.17 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 341.15 points. Trading turnover was NIS 540.4 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.588% at NIS 3.720/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.174% at 4.242/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 7.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 5.22% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 4.90%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.91% on the day's biggest trading turnover and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.56%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.72% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.68%.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.59%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.31%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.43% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.48%.

Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 0.81% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 6, 2019

