Sun: Teva lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.06% to 1,577.10 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.05% to 1,464.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.57% to 369.76 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 363.72 points.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.419% on Friday at NIS 3.594/$, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.492% at 4.066/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.14% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index on the day's biggest trading turnover, after rising strongly on Wall Street on Friday. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.25%, and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 0.78%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.48%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.27% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.27%.

International Flavors and Fragrances (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) fell 1.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.15% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 1.83%. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 1.37% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.65%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 23, 2019

