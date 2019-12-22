Sun: Teva lifts TASE

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.35%, to 1,683.45 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.37% to 1,612.98 points but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.05%, to 383.70 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index was unchanged at 366.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 654.3 million in equities and NIS 1.56 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.458% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.477/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.422% lower, at NIS 3.866/€. On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.56% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.19% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.75% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.49% and Fattal Holdings 1998 Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 1.68%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.97%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.47% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.56%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.56% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) fell 1.30%,. And Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 1.13%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.25%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.16% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.50%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 22, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019