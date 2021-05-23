search
Sun: Teva lifts TASE

23 May, 2021 18:16
Globes correspondent

Teva and Perrigo led the gains on the market today while ormat and Sapiens led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.84%, to 1,692.14 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.19%, to 1,774.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.63% to 577.75 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 384.49 points. Turnover totaled NIS 902.5 million in equities and NIS 1.50 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.276% from Friday, at NIS 3.255/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.033% lower, at NIS 3.979/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.31% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.22%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.12% and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 3.64%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 4.16% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.89% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 1.69%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 2.22% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 1.80% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.43%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 23, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

