Sun: Teva lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.84%, to 1,692.14 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.19%, to 1,774.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.63% to 577.75 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 384.49 points. Turnover totaled NIS 902.5 million in equities and NIS 1.50 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.276% from Friday, at NIS 3.255/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.033% lower, at NIS 3.979/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.31% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.22%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.12% and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 3.64%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 4.16% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.89% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 1.69%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 2.22% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 1.80% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.43%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 23, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021