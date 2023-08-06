search
Sun: Teva lifts TASE

6 Aug, 2023 17:34
Teva and ICL led the gains today as Ormat Technologies led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.68%, to 1,863.68 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.74%, to 1,881.42 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.98% to 381.69 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.23% to 372.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 541.1 million in equities and NIS 1.60 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.054% on Friday, at NIS 3.687/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.099% higher at NIS 4.034/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.82% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today on the day's biggest trading turnover. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.29% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.39%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 1.67% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.25%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.10% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.12%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 4.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.37% and NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMED) fell 2.14%.

