Sun: Teva, NICE pull market down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.02%, to 1,374.13 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.15%, to 1,372.70 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.75%, to 472.88 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.16%, to 352.02 points. Turnover totaled NIS 605.40 million in equities and NIS 1.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.029% higher on Friday at NIS 3.420/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.313% higher, at NIS 3.974/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.75% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 3.28%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 7.39% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.34% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 2.27%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.72% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 14.06% on the day's biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.52% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.54%.

