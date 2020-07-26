search
Sun: Teva, NICE pull market down

26 Jul, 2020 20:05
Dual listed Teva and NICE led the declines today after falling Friday on Wall Street but Delek and Delek Drilling resumed their gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.02%, to 1,374.13 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.15%, to 1,372.70 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.75%, to 472.88 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.16%, to 352.02 points. Turnover totaled NIS 605.40 million in equities and NIS 1.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.029% higher on Friday at NIS 3.420/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.313% higher, at NIS 3.974/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.75% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 3.28%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 7.39% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.34% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 2.27%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.72% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 14.06% on the day's biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.52% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.54%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 26, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

