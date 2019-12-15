search
Sun: Teva pushes TASE down

15 Dec, 2019 17:40
Teva and Delek drilling led the market down as Energean gained strongly.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.18%, to 1,688.49 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.12% to 1,618.79 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.57%, to 384.71 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03%, to 369.85 points. Turnover totaled NIS 575.6 million in equities and NIS 1.82 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.144% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.476/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.289% lower, at NIS 3.886/€.

On the market, Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.55% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.16% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.97%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.72%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.69% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) also fell 0.69%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 3.24% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.27%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.73%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.95% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.41%.

