Sun: Teva rally lifts TASE

8 Jan, 2023 18:11
Teva and Alony Hetz posted the biggest gains today but the banks declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.20%, to 1,811.60 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.36%, to 1,831.87 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.13% to 368.47 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.48% to 367.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 641.2 million in equities and NIS 2.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.765% on Friday, at NIS 3.556/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.224% lower at NIS 3.736/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 5.44% and Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHE) rose 6.67% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.91%, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.16%, and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.66%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 1.10% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.93% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.02% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.44%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, G-City (TASE: GZT) rose 10.21%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 8, 2023.

