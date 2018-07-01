search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Teva resumes rise, lifting TASE

1 Jul, 2018 18:10
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and Elbit Systems led the gains today while Bezeq and Oil Refineries led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.25% to 1,520.57 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.27% to 1,366.34 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.50% to 372.48 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 345.54 points. Trading turnover was NIS 378.8 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.027% on Friday at NIS 3.650/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.693% at 4.255/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.12% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.57% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.66% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.67% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.12%. Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 1.86%.

Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 1.63% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.31%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 1.24% and Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 1.03%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 1, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018