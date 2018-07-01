Sun: Teva resumes rise, lifting TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.25% to 1,520.57 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.27% to 1,366.34 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.50% to 372.48 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 345.54 points. Trading turnover was NIS 378.8 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.027% on Friday at NIS 3.650/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.693% at 4.255/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.12% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.57% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.66% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.67% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.12%. Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 1.86%.

Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 1.63% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.31%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 1.24% and Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 1.03%.

