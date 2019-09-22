search
Sun: Teva resumes sharp falls, drags down TASE

22 Sep, 2019 17:49
Teva and Tower led the TASE declines but real estate stocks Amot and Alony Hetz bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.63% to 1,611.21 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.51% to 1,520.32 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.49% to 376.61 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 367.37 points. Trading turnover was NIS 412.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.227% on Friday at NIS 3.513/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.311% at 3.884/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 6.13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 3.45% and International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) fell 2.68%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.44% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.16%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 3.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 3.15%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.15% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.45%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.25%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.24% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.40%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 22, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

