Sun: Teva resumes sharp falls, drags down TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.63% to 1,611.21 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.51% to 1,520.32 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.49% to 376.61 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 367.37 points. Trading turnover was NIS 412.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.227% on Friday at NIS 3.513/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.311% at 3.884/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 6.13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 3.45% and International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) fell 2.68%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.44% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.16%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 3.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 3.15%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.15% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.45%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.25%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.24% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.40%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 22, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019