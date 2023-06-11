Sun: Banks, Delek Group strong; Teva retreats

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.09%, to 1,792.71 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.02%, to 1,801.43 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.27%, to 357.69 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index was flat, at 357.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 675 million in equities and NIS 1.57 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.90% lower, at NIS 3.63/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.45% lower, at NIS 3.9114/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.26%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.43%; Teva fell 3.48%; Delek Group rose 3.74%; and Bezeq fell 0.06%.

Notable advancers were Cellcom, up 3.62%; REIT 1, up 2.97%; and Perion Network, up 2.91%. Oramed fell 6.84%, and Ormat Technologies fell 5.33%.

