Sun: Teva slides to 18-month low

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.58%, to 1,575.68 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.46%, to 1,452.89 points ; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.39%, to 374.32 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.08%, to 356.07 points. Turnover totaled NIS 496 million in equities and NIS 1.06 billion in bonds.

Teva led trading today, and fell all of 10.70%, following the news that 44 US states had filed a lawsuit against it and other pharmaceuticals companies alleging price fixing of generic drugs. Teva's market cap is at an eighteen-month low of NIS 51 billion.

Teva was followed by Discount Bank, which fell 1.82%; Bezeq, which rose 0.42%; Bank Hapoalim, which rose 1.53%; and Bank Leumi, which rose 0.16%.

Among notable advancers today were Perrigo, which announced a new strategic plan last week and opened up a positive arbitrage gap with its Wall Street price; and Cellcom, which announced a collaboration agreement with Netflix for its Cellcom tv service. Opko Health fell 13.62%, and Delek Group fell 1.40% following the announcement of the cancellation of a deal to buy rights in a Gulf of Mexico oil field.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 12, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019