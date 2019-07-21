search
Sun: Teva slumps on flat TASE

21 Jul, 2019 18:28
Teva, Tower and Strauss led the losses as Delek rose strongly to end its losing streak.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was unchanged at 1,564.36 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.13% to 1,464.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.09% to 367.49 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.09% to 364.14 points. Trading turnover was NIS 429.4 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.226% on Friday at NIS 3.535/$, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.123% at 3.980/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.20% for the biggest fall today on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 2.00%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.19%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.15% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.02%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.67% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.80%. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.85%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.64%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.48% and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 1.61%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 21, 2019

