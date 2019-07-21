Sun: Teva slumps on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was unchanged at 1,564.36 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.13% to 1,464.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.09% to 367.49 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.09% to 364.14 points. Trading turnover was NIS 429.4 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.226% on Friday at NIS 3.535/$, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.123% at 3.980/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.20% for the biggest fall today on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 2.00%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.19%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.15% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.02%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.67% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.80%. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.85%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.64%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.48% and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 1.61%.

