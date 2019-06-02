search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Teva tailspin continues as TASE slumps

2 Jun, 2019 18:16
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and Perrigo sustained heavy losses today but Bezeq and NICE Systems bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.32% to 1,524.06 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.34% to 1,415.67 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.77% to 350.66 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 359.19 points. Trading turnover was NIS 511.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.387% on Friday at NIS 3.634/$, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.429% at 4.049/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 7.38% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 6.54% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.79%. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 4.75%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.71% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.35%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 1.16%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORMT) rose 0.89% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.54% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 2, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018