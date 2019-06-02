Sun: Teva tailspin continues as TASE slumps

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.32% to 1,524.06 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.34% to 1,415.67 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.77% to 350.66 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 359.19 points. Trading turnover was NIS 511.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.387% on Friday at NIS 3.634/$, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.429% at 4.049/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 7.38% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 6.54% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.79%. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 4.75%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.71% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.35%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 1.16%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORMT) rose 0.89% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.54% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 2, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019