Sun: Teva tumbles as Iran tensions drag TASE down

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today as the confrontation between the US and Iran dampened investors' enthusiasm. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.55%, to 1,684.54 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.43% to 1,624.61 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.02%, to 401.28 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.24% to 370.80 points. Turnover totaled NIS 625 million in equities and NIS 2.11 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.435% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.467/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.129% at NIS 3.861/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 5.83% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.77% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.82%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.55%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.47% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.99%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 4.02% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and its exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.27%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.23%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.06% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.09%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 5, 2020

