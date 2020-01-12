Sun: Teva up on flat TASE

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.06%, to 1,677.88 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.07% to 1,622.50 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.06%, to 412.20 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 370.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 777.60 million in equities and NIS 1.68 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.058% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.473/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.065% at NIS 3.853/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.43% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.76%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 0.95% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 4.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 2.86%, Shapir Engineering & Industries Ltd. (TAE: SPEN) rose 2.08% and Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 1.73%.

Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 0.64% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.37%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.86% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.80%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 5.22% for the day's biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 4.81%.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index other energy stocks were sharply down including Ratio Oil Exploration (1992) LP (TASE:RATI.L), which fell 4.69% and Tamar Petroleum, which fell 4.09% after its decision to postpone a new offering.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 12, 2020

