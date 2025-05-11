Sun: Teva weighs on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was unchanged at 2,636.04 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index was unchanged at 2,669.49 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.11% to 463.89 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 400.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.35 billion in equities and NIS 2.03 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.279% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.569/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.754% lower, at NIS 4.013/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, falling 4.80% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 5.20% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.11% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 3.18%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; Nasdaq: ENLT) rose 3.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Amot Investments (TASE: AMOT) rose 3.42% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 3.24%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.07% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.82%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 0.74% and Israir (TASE: ISRG) fell 0.57%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 11, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.