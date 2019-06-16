search
Sun: Teva's continuing slump weighs on market

16 Jun, 2019 19:03
Teva and Cellcom again led the TASE down but Israel Chemicals bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.26% to 1,553.83 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.19% to 1,444.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.35% to 357.74 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 362.47 points.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.223% on Friday at NIS 3.600/$, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.09% at 4.058/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 5.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 2.12%, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.70%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.28% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.43% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.47%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.48% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.58%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.42% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.13%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 16, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

