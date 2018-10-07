Sun: Tower drags TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.26% to 1,632.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.35% to 1,475.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.15% to 394.59 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 348.20 points. Trading turnover was NIS 372.6 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.192% at NIS 3.633/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.153% at 4.182/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 4.36% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.69%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.51% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.01%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.28%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.1%, Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 0.94% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.93%.

