search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Tower drags TASE down

7 Oct, 2018 18:11
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Tower, NICE and Teva led the losses today but Perrigo and Bezeq bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.26% to 1,632.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.35% to 1,475.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.15% to 394.59 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 348.20 points. Trading turnover was NIS 372.6 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.192% at NIS 3.633/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.153% at 4.182/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 4.36% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.69%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.51% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.01%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.28%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.1%, Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 0.94% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.93%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 7, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018