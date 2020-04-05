Sun: Very bad day for the banks on TASE

Shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange continued falling today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.10%, to 1,242.38 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.05%, to 1,207.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.49%, to 324.93 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.41%, to 340.80 points. Turnover totaled NIS 870.6 million in equities and NIS 2.05 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set up 0.165% on Friday, at NIS 3.636/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 1.021%, at NIS 3.927/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 5.67% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 4.17%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.26% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.91%. Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) fell 9.55% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.63%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 3.18%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.19% and Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 6%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 14.4% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 3.72%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.40% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 6.12%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 5, 2020

