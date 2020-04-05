search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Very bad day for the banks on TASE

5 Apr, 2020 18:31
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The big banks dragged the TASE down today but Teva and Perrigo bucked the market.

Shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange continued falling today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.10%, to 1,242.38 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.05%, to 1,207.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.49%, to 324.93 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.41%, to 340.80 points. Turnover totaled NIS 870.6 million in equities and NIS 2.05 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set up 0.165% on Friday, at NIS 3.636/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 1.021%, at NIS 3.927/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 5.67% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 4.17%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.26% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.91%. Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) fell 9.55% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.63%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 3.18%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.19% and Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 6%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 14.4% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 3.72%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.40% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 6.12%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 5, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018