search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Virus concerns alarm TASE

23 Feb, 2020 17:35
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The big banks, Teva and Fattal led strong falls on the TASE today although Perrigo bucked the market.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today as the coronavirus gave worrying indications that it is spreading worldwide. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.32%, to 1,685.14 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.57% to 1,624.12 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.66%, to 416.47 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.41% to 368.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.02 billion in equities and NIS 1.74 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.233% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.424/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.022% at NIS 3.703/€.

On the market, hotel chain Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL), spooked by the negative implications of coronavirus for tourism, fell 7.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.72% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.57%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.44% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.41%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.83%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.34% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.85%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 5.40% Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 5.92% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 3.48%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.74% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 0.24%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 23, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018