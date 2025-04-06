Sun: Wall Street rout reaches TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today, although considerably more moderately than the big falls on Wall Street on Thursday and Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.93%, to 2,352.30 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 3.81% to 2,386.72 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 4.23% to 413.58 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 398.69 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.98 billion in equities and NIS 1.8 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.405% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.72/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.088% lower, at NIS 4.089/€.

All 35 stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 4.61% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.90%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 4.79% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.63%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 10.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.18% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 5.50%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.19%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 4.98%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 5.39% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 5.60%.

