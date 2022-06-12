Sun: Wall Street woes drag TASE sharply lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.52%, to 1,820.55 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 3.59%, to 1,869.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 3.60% to 401.64 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.69% to 366.47 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.01 billion in equities and NIS 1.53 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel weakened significantly against the US dollar on Friday. The representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.11% higher, at NIS 3.3750/$. Against the euro, the shekel strengthened very slightly, and the representative rate was set 0.03% lower, at NIS 3.5827/€.

On the market, LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 12.39% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 8.86%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.68%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.91% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.71%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 4.68%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 4.13% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.38%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 4.14%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 3.45%.

