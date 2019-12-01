search
Sun: Weakness in Teva, banks

1 Dec, 2019 20:21
The main indices fell at the start of the trading week in Tel Aviv, with Industrial Buildings the only leading stock to rise.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.45%, to 1,694.91 points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index also fell 0.45%, to 1,618.11 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.78%, to 391.87 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.15%, to 369.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 646 million in equities and NIS 1.01 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.14% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.476/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.10% higher, at NIS 3.8241/€.

Industrial Buildings led trading today, and rose 0.65%. The other leading stocks all fell: Bank Leumi by 1.19%; Teva by 0.75%; Bank Hapoalim by 1.36%; and Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank, which on Thursday was given the go-ahead by the Competition Court to merge with Union Bank, by 2.02%. Notable advancers were Shikun & Binui, up 4.38%, and Reit 1, up 2.75%.

