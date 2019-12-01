Sun: Weakness in Teva, banks

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.45%, to 1,694.91 points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index also fell 0.45%, to 1,618.11 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.78%, to 391.87 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.15%, to 369.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 646 million in equities and NIS 1.01 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.14% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.476/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.10% higher, at NIS 3.8241/€.

Industrial Buildings led trading today, and rose 0.65%. The other leading stocks all fell: Bank Leumi by 1.19%; Teva by 0.75%; Bank Hapoalim by 1.36%; and Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank, which on Thursday was given the go-ahead by the Competition Court to merge with Union Bank, by 2.02%. Notable advancers were Shikun & Binui, up 4.38%, and Reit 1, up 2.75%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 1, 2019

