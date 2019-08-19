Suny offers NIS 14.90 monthly mobile package

Samsung mobile phone importer Suny Electronics Ltd. (TASE: SUNY) is collaborating with Hot Mobile to offer a NIS 14.90 monthly mobile phone package with 50 GB data.

Suny says that it is hoping to establish itself as a player in Israel's mobile phone market by providing advanced communications services. The company plans capturing a market share and building a loyal customer base as a marketer of Hot Mobile's services.

Suny's latest step follows the company's rapid growth in recent years, which has seen it build a commanding 60% share in Israel's mobile device import market.

Most Israeli consumers buy their cellular packages directly from the mobile operators, and it remains to be seen whether Suny's new initiative impacts the way Israeli consumers purchase their mobile phone services.

The NIS 15.90 per month package has a fixed price for 12 months and Suny emphasizes that the package entails no commitment to buy a Samsung device or any other service.

Hot Mobile's rivals Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) share prices are down 2.62% and 1.57% respectively on news of the offer. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) is down 0.42%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 19, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019