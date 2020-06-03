Supergas TASE IPO prospectus reveals highly profitable co

The initial prospectus published by energy company Supergas ahead of its TASE IPO reveals a highly profitable company. Revenue in the first quarter of 2020 was NIS 188 million, up 5.7% from the corresponding quarter of 2019. Higher sales by Supergas, which is the energy arm of Elco Holdings Ltd. (TASE: ELCO) was boosted by higher liquid petroleum gas (LPG) sales because of the cold winter.

Net profit in the first quarter of 2020 was NIS 72.7 million, up 10.9% from the first quarter of 2019.

Only six months after completing the acquisition of Supergas from Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) for NIS 817 million, Elco is hoping to add value to Supergas by floating it at a company valuation of NIS 1 billion before money. Elco hopes to raise NIS 250 million and hundreds of millions more in bonds.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 3, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020