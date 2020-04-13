Supreme Court hearings to be broadcast live

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, which prevents gatherings of people, and following a petition filed by "Globes" and its legal affairs reporter Avishai Greenzweig, Supreme Court hearings will be broadcast live for the first time, via the Internet.

The president of the Supreme Court, Justice Esther Hayut, has announced that this Thursday's hearing of a petition filed in the High Court of Justice against the emergency regulations allowing the police and the Israel Security Agency to monitor the movements of Covid-19 patients, will be broadcast on a trial basis, and that other hearings will be broadcast in the future.

"The courts system always strives to fulfil the principle that court hearings should be accessible to the public. This is so in normal times, and also under the constraints made necessary by the emergency situation and in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health," Hayut wrote.

"Further to decisions given in response to previous petitions in this context, we repeat that we are working on operating trial direct broadcasting of selected hearings in the Supreme Court through the Government Press Office, including the validation of a suitable procedure that will be published on the Judicial Authority internet site," she continued. She added that every effort would be made to ensure that preparations would be complete in time for the hearing this Thursday, April 16, of the petition filed by <ahref=https://www.english.acri.org.il/ target=new>The Association for Citizens' Rights in Israel, Adv. Shahar Ben-Meir and others against the emergency regulations.

Under Ministry of Health instructions, restrictions are in force on journalists and the public at large attending those court hearings that are still taking place.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 13, 2020

