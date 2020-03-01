Suturing device co Anchora Medical raises $4.5m

Israeli single-use laparoscopic suturing device developer Anchora Medical has announced the closing of a $4.5 million financing round led by HOYA Corporation and Tal Capital. Previous investors include Dr. Shimon Eckhouse and Alon Medtech. Based in Yokneam, Anchora is a portfolio company of Alon Medtech Ventures. The funds will be used to further develop the company's laparoscopic suturing devices.

Anchora’s single-use suturing device for the approximation of soft tissue during MIS incorporates tiny stainless-steel smart anchors threaded on a surgical thread to create either running or interrupted sutures in tissue.

Anchora CEO Yoni Epstein said, "The recent investment, led by HOYA, is a robust validation of our technology, and it will allow us to move toward commercialization."

Anchora’s Chairman Dr. Shimon Eckhouse said, "This partnership with HOYA is an excellent indication of the innovation and significance of Anchora's solution for the advancement of modern surgical technologies. We are confident that HOYA's leadership position in the global minimally-invasive surgical market will play a critical role in bringing Anchora’s exciting technology to surgeons and patients around the world."

"Our investment in Anchora further complements HOYA’s aim of partnering with innovative minimally-invasive surgical companies to complement our Life Care medical device divisions. We are excited about the progress and novel advancements that Anchora has made with its laparoscopic suturing products. Timothy Gehlmann, President and CEO of HOYA’s Microline Surgical division, has joined Anchora as a board member and we look forward to the company’s continued successes. Additionally, we welcome the opportunity to continue our venture capital partnering activities with the flourishing medical device industry in Israel," said Augustine Yee, HOYA’s Chief Legal and Corporate Operating Officer.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 1, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020