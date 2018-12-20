Sylvan Adams: Giro D'Italia was our answer to BDS

Israeli-Canadian billionaire Sylvan Adams, the man who brought the Giro D'Italia bicycle race to Israel, was interviewed today at the Globes Business Conference.

"Globes": How did you bring Giro D'Italia, this tremendous event, to Israel?

Adams: "I myself compete in bicycle races, and I'm knowledgeable about the sport. I have connections. I organized a meeting with head of Giro D'Italia and brought the idea with me. He laughed at me the first time. He didn't think I was serious, because Giro D'Italia had never left Europe before. He saw our beautiful country, our geography, and our bicycle culture. He saw that we were a modern and pluralistic country, and above all, a safe country. Unfortunately, we have an image that we have to combat all the time and prove that we're a normal country. When he saw I was serious, we made a deal. It's the first time that the Grand Tour left Europe - we made history."

What is the significance of this event?

"A billion people watched this event. They saw all of Israel, because the race takes place outside, in the air, in the landscape, not like a soccer game that people see on a soccer field. We had a billion people who watched us without the filters that they show on the news portraying Israel as an unsafe place. Here we reached masses of people that don't care about politics and army matters; they just watch with an open mind. A lot of young people, who aren't politicians and want good experiences without filters. A billion people visited Israel through a television screen."

What is it about bicycles that links people to this sport and makes them watch or do it themselves?

"We expected a million viewers, and I knew what we'd get. It's the second most popular sport in Europe after soccer, and I knew there would be millions of viewers seeing our stunning vistas. Israelis also told me that they had never seen the beauty of Israel before. What astounded me was that a week before the race, Israel's had never heard of the Giro D'Italia race. We nevertheless saw the audience; about a million people left their homes to watch the riders. Even the president came out to watch. Being on the world map filled me with pride. There was also the first-ever Israeli team: the Israel Cycling Academy."

You are planning to bring big sports events here - what have you got in store for us?

"It was proof of the concept of bring such events here in order to reach people sitting in their living rooms all over the world. It's the answer to BDS - no filters. We reach ordinary people, especially young people. We show them the way things really are, but which people don't know. What I want to do is create a fund backed by Israeli and Jewish philanthropists from all over the world, raise $100 million, and bring events here, such as the Eurovision, for example, or Formula 1. It can be a sports event, because sports fans don't care about politics. Why not? Big events can be brought here to show our country and change the impression of who we really are."

Adams immigrated to Israel in late 2015 and settled in Tel Aviv. "I'm the only Israeli in "The Giving Pledge" philanthropic campaign. We followed Warren Buffett's example. The members are some of the world's wealthiest people, and they all have a network. The idea is that they will give away half of their wealth while they're still alive. There are 168 members from all over the world, half of them Jews, including Mark Zuckerberg and many others. I invited the founders, Bill and Melinda Gates to recruit more people in Israel and persuade them to be more philanthropic. It's great to be a member of such a group. Buffett introduced me to it at a dinner when I was new. He insisted on sitting next to me. He took out his wallet and showed me his membership card in McDonalds, where he eats every day, by the way. It was that kind of informal event. We learned a lot about each other, and that's a great thing."

