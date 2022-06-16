search
Front > Daily > Markets

Thu: TA 35 down over 10% year to date

16 Jun, 2022 19:00
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Stocks in Tel Aviv joined the renewed global sell-off today, with the banks leading the way down.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell heavily in line with US and European markets today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.55%, to 1,775.89 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.45%, to 1,823.91 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.05%, to 387.78 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.48%, to 349.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.50 billion in equities and NIS 3.92 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 5.9%. The index is down 10.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.26% higher, at NIS 3.4630/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.60% lower, at NIS 3.5999/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 2.97%. Bank Hapoalim fell 3.77%; ICL fell 3.60%; Nice Systems fell 0.12%; and Discount Bank fell 3.17%.

Despite the general slide, there were some significant gains. Bonus BioGroup rose 6.03%, Delek Automotive rose 3.35%, and Sapiens rose 2.97%. Maytronics fell 11.54%, ElectReon fell 10.06%, G City fell 8.73%, Israel Corporation fell 7.79%, and Doral Energy fell 6.41%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 16, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018