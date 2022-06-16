Thu: TA 35 down over 10% year to date

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell heavily in line with US and European markets today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.55%, to 1,775.89 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.45%, to 1,823.91 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.05%, to 387.78 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.48%, to 349.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.50 billion in equities and NIS 3.92 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 5.9%. The index is down 10.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.26% higher, at NIS 3.4630/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.60% lower, at NIS 3.5999/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 2.97%. Bank Hapoalim fell 3.77%; ICL fell 3.60%; Nice Systems fell 0.12%; and Discount Bank fell 3.17%.

Despite the general slide, there were some significant gains. Bonus BioGroup rose 6.03%, Delek Automotive rose 3.35%, and Sapiens rose 2.97%. Maytronics fell 11.54%, ElectReon fell 10.06%, G City fell 8.73%, Israel Corporation fell 7.79%, and Doral Energy fell 6.41%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 16, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.