TASE coronavirus collapse gains momentum

After losing 11% over the past two weeks, the Tel Aviv 35 Index is today recording its biggest single day fall so far in the current crisis. The entire 15% rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index in 2019 has now been wiped out. In early afternoon trading the Tel Aviv 35 Index was down 5.04% at 146.059, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index was down 5.11% at 1404.25%.

Energy stocks were leading the losses with Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) down 33.3%, Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) down 15.56% and Ratio Oil Exploration (1992) LP (TASE:RATI.L) down 17.37%. The big banks were also sharply lower with Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) down 7.05% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) down 7.13%.

The foreign currency markets are closed today but futures contracts were calmed with exchange rates virtually unchanged from Friday when the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate up 0.577% at $3.486/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 1.395% at NIS 3.932/€.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 8, 2020

