TASE follows Wall Street and Asian bourses south

The last trading session of the week opened this morning in Tel Aviv on sharp declines, following the slide in New York yesterday and the falls on Asian bourses today. All the leading indices are currently down substantially: the Tel Aviv 35 Index is down 2.13%; the Tel Aviv 135 Index is down 2.11%; the BlueTech Global Index is down 2.05%.

Teva is down sharply, by more than 5%, and Opko Health is down 4.87%. The most active stocks are Bank Leumi, down 1.98%; Israel Chemicals, down 3.27%; Nice Systems, down 1.78%; Bank Hapoalim, down 1.52%; and Discount Bank, down 2.28%. B Communications is down 4.65%.

All the stocks on the Tel Aviv 135 list fell at the opening, apart from Sodastream and Mazor Robotics, which are fairly flat.

The Tel Aviv Banking Index is down 2%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 25, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018