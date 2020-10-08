TASE in talks with Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange announced today that, following the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, it had begun talks with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on possibilities for cooperation.

The two bourses are discussing the formulation of an MOU setting out an agreed framework for regional cooperation in various areas, among them the possibility of dual listing on the two exchanges, relaxations of company requirements for the purposes of dual listing, and offering relxations to encourage investors to trade on te two exchanges, development of technological infrastructures, and development of new financial products.

The talks are at a very preliminary stage, and no MOU has yet been signed.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 8, 2020

