TASE launches English version of MAYA corporate site

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) has launched an English version of its MAYA corporate website. TASE said that, "The English MAYA makes make information regarding TASE and the companies listed on it more accessible to foreign investors, particularly in light of the growing interest expressed by investors from around the world in Israeli companies."

The MAYA website in Hebrew, which serves as a central website for investors active in the Israeli capital market, was launched in 2000 and is the site on which corporate filings, reference and payment dates new issues schedules, TASE announcements, TASE board of director resolutions, etc., are posted. There is also a corporate fact sheet for each company, summarizing key corporate information, such as its area of activity, principal shareholders, corporate securities and financial performance.

The Israel Securities Authority (ISA) encourages companies to publish their reports in English as well as Hebrew, in order to make the information accessible to foreign investors. Accordingly, it has recently added a dedicated form, which enables companies opting to do so, to send current reports in English. Listed companies can voluntarily file in English. These disclosures will be posted on the MAYA English language website, generating additional foreign investor exposure to these companies.

The MAYA English website also includes additional information for foreign investors, such as: a corporate fact sheet, reference and payment dates of corporate actions for TASE-listed securities, a schedule of forthcoming offerings, projected dates for the release of financial reports, TASE memoranda regarding various subjects and more.

Some 54 companies, with a combined market cap of about NIS 280 billion are currently dually listed on TASE. These companies trade concurrently on TASE and foreign securities exchanges, and file all disclosures in English. In addition, over the past year, some 20 companies have filed specific disclosures and primarily presentations, in English.

TASE says it places great importance in the publication of disclosures in both English and Hebrew and believes that this will increase foreign investor exposure to and investment of in TASE-listed Israeli companies.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 30, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020