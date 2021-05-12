TASE recovers after early falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange has bounced back after early declines this morning. The Tel Aviv 35 Index is now just 0.29% down, at 1,618.86 points, after losing 1.56% yesterday, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index is up 0.06%, at 1,696.37 points. The BlueTech Global Index is up 0.78%, at 558 points.

The shekel is strengthening against the dollar and the euro, despite the escalation in fighting between Israel and Hamas. The shekel-dollar rate is currently 0.06% lower than yesterday's representative rate, at NIS 3.2819/$, and the shekel-euro rate is down 0.33%, at NIS 3.9826/€. The market apparently views the flare-up as a passing episode.

About 850 rockets have been fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip since the current round of violence began. Hundreds more failed to launch properly and fell in the Gaza Strip itself. The Israel Air Force has bombed about 500 targets in the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Tax Authority estimates that hundreds of properties have been damaged to varying degrees in central Israel, including in rioting, and about a thousand more in southern Israel.

