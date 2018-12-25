TASE slide continues

Share prices continued to fall sharply on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange this morning, with the effect of the global sell-off exacerbated by the local impact of the coalition's decision to call an early general election.

The Tel Aviv 25 Index is currently down 1.91%; the Tel Aviv 125 Index is down 2.05%; and the BlueTech Global Index is down 2.21%.

All stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index list are down, apart from Ormat and Liveperson. Corporate bonds are also sharply down, particularly bonds issued by US real estate companies GFI Real Estate, All Year Holdings, and Waterstone.

Bank Leumi is down 3.60%; Reit 1 is down 2.03%; Bank Hapoalim is down 3.72%; Discount Bank is down 4.09%; and Delek Group is down 2.95%; Migdal is down 5.18%; B Communications is down 5.01%; and Clal Insurance is down 4.51%.

In an abbreviated Christmas Eve trading session in New York yesterday, the S&P 500 fell 2.71%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.91%, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 2.43%. In Asia, the Nikkei fell 5.01% today to a 20-month low, and the Hang Seng fell 0.40%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 25, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018